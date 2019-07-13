Senator Abbo’s Uncle Shot Dead, His Stepmother Abducted

The Adamawa state police command has confirmed the killing of an uncle of Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, and the abduction of his stepmother.

Confirming the killing in the state capital, Yola, Suleiman Yahaya, the command spokesman, said the incident occurred around 3am on Saturday at the family house of Abbo in Muchalla village of Mubi north local government area.

Yahaya explained that the abductors were taking away the stepmother identified as Rifkatu when Abbo’s uncle came out of his house nearby and raised alarm, but was immediately shot to death.

The command’s spokesman said the identity of Abbo’s uncle would be released later.

“Our men from the inspector-general of police team are after them,” Yahaya said.

He also said Emmanuel Piridimso, permanent secretary of Adamawa ministry of mineral resources, who was abducted on Wednesday was released on Friday.

“The kidnappers realised that we were closing up on them and have since released the man; he was released on Friday,” Yahaya said.

He called for public support to the police and other security agencies to effectively tackle crime in the state.

Senator Abbo made headlines nationwide after a video of him assaulting a shop attendant went viral.

The senator has since been arraigned by the FCT police command.