Senator Abbo Pleads Not Guilty…Despite Public Apology

Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, has pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of assault filed against him by the police.

The embattled lawmaker was arraigned at a magistrate’s court in Zuba, federal capital territory (FCT), on Monday.

Abdullahi Ilellah, a senior magistrate, granted him a N5 million bail and two sureties in like sum, before the case was adjourned till July 22 for hearing.

Abbo was arraigned by the police for assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja. He initially claimed he was also attacked at the shop, arguing that the video was doctored.

But following heavy backlash, he tendered an apology for his indiscretion.

The youngest ever Nigerian senator, Abbo, 41, risks a three-year jail sentence if convicted of assault.