Senate wants Ibadan Airport named after Ajimobi

The Senate on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to immortalise a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by naming the Ibadan Airport after him.

Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family and the government and people of Oyo State of the death of the former Governor.

These resolutions came after a point of order moved by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), urging the Senate to pay tribute to Ajimobi who passed away last month after complications from COVID-19 infection.

The motion was approved by the Senate when it was put to voice vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

A one minute silence was observed in honour of the deceased.

