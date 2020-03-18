Senate to probe Lagos explosion

The Senate on Tuesday directed its Joint Committee on Petroleum to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the recent Lagos explosion to prevent reoccurrence.

Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber also commiserated with the victims is of the incident and observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives.

It resolved to send a high powered delegation to Lagos and write a condolence letter to the Government and people of Lagos State over the unfortunate incident.

The senate further called on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to affected victims and offset medical bills of hospitalized victims.

The Senate also urged the Federal Government and members of the National Assembly to donate to the N2 billion Abule -Ado Emergency Relief Fund.

The upper chamber also directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to enforce the rule of the right of way of Pipelines and regard those living within unauthorized areas as illegal occupants.

The resolutions of the Senate followed a motion moved by Senator Solomon Adeola (Lagos West), on the “Urgent need to investigate explosion at Abule-Aso, Amuwo-Odofin LGA resulting in loss of lives and massive destruction of properties.”

The motion was co-sponsored by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Senator Osinowo Sikiru Adebayo.