Senate president, others visit Orji Kalu

The president of the senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday led a delegation of senior officers to pay a visit to the chief whip of the senate, Orji-Uzor Kalu who as recently released from prison.

Kalu walked free on June 3 after spending six months behind bars following his incarceration for N7.2bn fraud in December.

He was released following a ruling by the Supreme Court nullifying his imprisonment and ordering a retrial by the federal high court in Lagos.

Others on the delegation include Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Deputy Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The big guns from the Red Chamber paid a solidarity visit to the Chief Whip after his release from the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

