Senate Presidency: Ndume Meets Osinbajo, Vows to Fight On

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met behind closed doors with the former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume.

Ndume, senator representing Borno South, has made no secret of his desire to be President of the 9th Senate due for inauguration in June.

His ambition comes despite the endorsement of the current Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, for the position by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ndume declined to speak on camera with State House correspondents on Monday at the end of about one- hour meeting with Osinbajo, but he indicated that he was not ready to step down from the race.

When asked by reporters whether he would step down, he asked rhetorically: “Me?”

He declined to speak further on the Senate Presidency race as he maintained that he was still holding a consultation.

“This is not the time to talk now because I am still holding consultation,” he stated.

Apart from Ndume, Senator Danjuma Goje is also vying for the leadership of the ninth National Assembly.