Senate Passes Bill Recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day

The Nigerian senate on Thursday passed a bill seeking to make June 12 Democracy Day.

The bill seeking to amend the holiday act was passed at the red chamber after Ahmad Lawan, senate leader, presented a report to his colleagues on Thursday .

The bill, which has only three clauses, was passed after it was put to a voice vote by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president who presided over plenary.

Although, the House of Representatives passed the bill in December, the legislation was only scheduled for concurrence on Thursday.

In June, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that the Democracy Day will hold on June 12 of every year.

Buhari made the declaration after the federal government honoured the late Moshood Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

Abiola was posthumously conferred with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) at a grand event at the Aso Rock.

Buhari also conferred on Babagana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate, Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) – the second highest honour of the country.

The president last week stated that his inauguration for a second term May 29 would be a low-key event, with much of the ceremony scheduled for June 12.