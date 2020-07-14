Senate passes bill prescribing life sentence for kidnappers

Senate

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed a bill which prescribes life jail for kidnappers.

Sponsored by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the proposed legislation is titled, “A bill for an Act to amend the Criminal Code Act CAP. C.38, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.”

Among other things, it seeks to delete the statute of limitation on defilement, increase punishment for the offence of kidnapping, and remove gender restrictions in the offence of rape and other related matters, Punch writes.

The bill eliminates time frame for prosecuting defilement cases by increasing the period from two months to as many years as the victim decides to take up the manner.

Also, it removes gender restrictions on the offence of rape by explaining that both male and female could be raped.

Presently, the criminal code stipulates a 10 years maximum sentence for kidnappers.

