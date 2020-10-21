Senate overrules Abaribe on Buhari’s PenCom nomination, others

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations for appointment as Chairman, Director-General, and Commissioners of National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Those confirmed were: Dr. Oyindasola Oluremi Oni (Kwara state – North-Central) as Chairman; Aisha Dahir-Umar from Adamawa State (North- East) as Director-General of PenCom; Clement Oyedele Akintola as Commissioner (Ondo State – South-West); Ayim C. Nyerere, Commissioner (Abia State – South-East) and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate as Commissioner (Delta state – South-South).

The confirmations were sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at plenary.

The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mpigi Barinada.

Presenting the report, Barinaga said the committee screened and found the nominees worthy of the appointments.

He however said that the committee recommended that the nominee from Katsina State, Hanna Musa Musawa should be stood down because she was yet to present her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate to the committee.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) kicked against the report before the confirmation of the nominees.

He noted the nominee for the position of Director-General of PenCom should have been picked from the South -East region, following the non-completion of the tenure of the former DG who was from the region.

But the lawmakers approved the appointment of the nominees PenCom board when it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Following an affirmative voice vote, Senate confirmed the following PenCom nominees:

Senate also confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations for appointments as Non-Career Ambassadors.

The two ambassadorial nominees confirmed are Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta (Niger) and Yusufu Yunusa (Yobe).

