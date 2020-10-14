Senate minority caucus rejects nomination of Lauretta Onochie for INEC

The Senate Minority Caucus has strongly kicked against the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as National Electoral Commissioner for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), citing her as a card-carrying party member.

Onochie is the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, and a fierce defender of the president.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, in a short statement Tuesday, said by nominating his aide, President Buhari has “wilfully gone against the constitution”.

He urged the President to withdraw the nomination immediately.

Abaribe said, “President Buhari by nominating Loretta Onochie has willfully gone against the constitution that he swore to uphold.

“Item F, paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) forbids a card carrying member of a political party to be a member of INEC.

“The Minority Caucus of the Senate is against this nomination and calls on Mr President to withdraw it.”

Buhari had written the Senate seeking the confirmation of Onochie and three others for INEC job.

Other nominees are: Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (National Electoral Commissioner), Katsina; Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (National Electoral Commissioner), Ekiti; and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Resident Electoral Commissioner), Jigawa.

Buhari’s letter, dated 12th October, 2020, was read at the plenary on Tuesday.

