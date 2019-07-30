Senate Confirms all 43 Ministerial Nominees

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of all 43 ministerial nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The confirmation followed the conclusion of the confirmation hearing conducted by the upper chamber on Tuesday.

Following the successful completion of the exercise, the president will now assign portfolios to the nominees who will form his cabinet for the next four years.

Below is a list of all 43 nominees:

Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia) Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) George Akume (Benue) Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi) Emeka. Nwajuaba (Imo) Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos) Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun) Adamu. Adamu (Bauchi) Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra) Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) Mustapha Shehuri (Borno) Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe) Bashir Magashi (Kano) Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi) Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) Zubairu Dada (Niger) Chris Ngige (Anambra) Abdullahi Hassan (Nasarawa) Sunday Dare (Oyo) Muhammad Bello (Adamawa) Sadiya Farouq (Zamfara) Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna) Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti) Abubakar Malami (Kebbi) Hadi Sirika (Katsina) Osagie Ehanire (Edo) Paullen Tallen (Plateau) Festus Keyamo (Delta) Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe) Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto) Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos) Dr.Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna) Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) Goddy Jedy- Agba (Cross River) Suleiman Adamu Kazaure (Jigawa) Amb Mariam Katagum (Bauchi) Clement I.K. Anade Agba (Edo) Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu) Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba)

42.Sabo Nanono (Kano)

43.Lai Mohammed (Kwara)