Senate Confirms Abiola’s Daughter as NDIC Director

The Senate has confirmed Omolola Kuburat Abiola Edewor as the Executive Director, Corporate Services, of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Mrs Edewor, the daughter of late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, was confirmed following the adoption of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions at Wednesday’s plenary.

Sen Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP, Kwara) the chairman of the committee, told his colleagues prior to the adoption of the report that Kuburat had appeared before the committee for screening.

He said the committee found her worthy of being re-appointed to the position for second term, which she will serve in the next five years.

When Senate President Bukola Saraki subjected her confirmation to a voice vote, all the senators present gave their support.