Senate confirms 42 Ambassadors-designate

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of 42 Ambassadors-designate.

During plenary on Thursday, the Red Chamber also confirmed the nomination of James Jiya John Kolo as Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the reports of the Senate Committees on Foreign Affairs, and Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

In a letter dated May 6, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari said the appointment of the nominees was in accordance to section 171 (1),(2)(c) and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The Ambassadors-designate confirmed by the Senate are C.O Nwachukwu, Abia; A. Kafas, Adamawa; R.U. Brown, Akwa-Ibom; G.A. Odudigbo, Anambra; O.C. Onowu, Anambra; Y.S. Suleiman, Bauchi; E.S. Agbana, Bayelsa; B.B.M. Okoyen, Bayelsa; G.M. Okoko, Benue; A.M. Garba, Borno; M.l. Bashir, Borno; M.O. Abam, Cross River; A.E. Allotey, Cross River; G.E. Edokpa, Edo; and A.N. Madubuike, Enugu.

Others are: Adamu Lamuwa, Gombe; Innocent lwejuo, lmo; M.S. Abubakar, Jigawa; Y.A. Ahmed, Jigawa; S.D. Umar, Kaduna; A. Sule, Kano; G.Y. Hamza, Kano; N. Rimi, Katsina; L.S. Ahmed-Remawa, Katsina; M. Manu, Kebbi; l.R. Ocheni, Kogi; l.A. Yusuf, Kogi; M. Abdulraheem, Kwara; W.A. Adedeji, Lagos; and A.U. Ogah, Nasarawa.

Also among career Ambassadors-designate confirmed include A.A. Musa, Niger; N.A. Kolo, Niger; S.O. Olaniyan, Ogun; A.R. Adejola, Ogun; E. Awe, Ondo; O. Aluko, Osun; I.A. Alatishe, Osun; V.A. Adeleke, Oyo; M.S. Adamu, Plateau; l.N. Charles, Rivers; Z.M. lfu, Taraba; and B.B. Hamman, Yobe.

After the confirmation, the Senate adjourned its plenary until June 23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

