Senate confirms 40 as ambassadors

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 38 non-career and one career ambassadors-designate for the country.

This comes a month after President Muhammadu Buhari requested the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of 42 nominees.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa, while presenting his report, said there were irreconcilable issues with two nominees from Niger and Yobe States.

The only career ambassador-designate on the list is from the Federal Capital Territory.

The full list of the non-career ambassadors-designate confirmed are, Umar Suleiman (Adamawa); Kelvin Peter (Adamawa); Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra); Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River); Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi); Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo); Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu); Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe); Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina); Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun); Adejare Bello (Osun); John Usanga (Akwa Ibom); Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano); Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa); Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue); Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno); Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo); Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa); Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna).

Others are: Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa); Sadiya Ahmad Nuhu (Kano); Adeshina Alege (Oyo); Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau); Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto); Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara); Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba); Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi); Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue); Jazuli Imam Galadanci (Kano); Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi); Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara); Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe (Ondo); Debo Adesina (Oyo); Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo); and Oma Djebah (Delta).

Mr Suleiman Sani (FCT) is the career ambassador on the list.

