Senate confirms 37 nominees for Federal Character Commission

Nigerian Senate on a Tuesday confirmed the appointment of 37 nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation as Federal character commissioners.

The nominees were confirmed after the Senate considered the report of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The nominees whose appointments were confirmed are: Dr. Muheeba (Farida) Dankaka, Chairman (kwara); Hon. Henry Ogbulogo (Abia); Dr. Salihu Bello (Adamawa); Obonganwan Dorah Daniel Ebong (Akwa Ibom); Rev. Ibeabuchi Uche (Anambra); Mohammad Tijjani (Bauchi); Tonye G. Okio Member (Bayelsa); Mr. Silas Mfa Macikpah (Benue); Abba Ali Monguno Member (Borno); Mr. Nsor Atamgba (Cross River); Hon. Moses Anaughe (Delta); Chief George Afamefuna Ossi (Ebonyi); Imuetinyan Festus Member (Edo); Barr. Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti); and Mrs. Ginika Florence Tor (Enugu).

Others are: Hamza Mohammed (Gombe); Dr. Diogu Uche (Imo); Lawan Ya’u Roni (Jigawa); Hadiza Usman Muazu (Kaduna); Muhammad Awwal Na’iya (Kano); Hon. Lawai Garba (Katsina); Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi); Pharm. Idris Eneye Bello (Kano); Abdul Wasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah (Lagos); Barr Alakayi Toro Mamman (Nassarawa); Maj.Gen. Suleiman Barau Said (Rtd) (Niger); Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade (Osun); Chief Olufemi Lawrence Omosanya (Ondo); Adeoye Abdulrazak Olalekan (Osun); Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela (Oyo); Mr. Stephen A. Jings (Plateau); Wokocha Augustine (Rivers); Abdullahi Aminu Tafida (Sokoto); Alhaji Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar (Taraba); Hon. Jibril Maigari (Yobe); Hon. Sani Garba (Zamfara); and Sen. Adamu Mohammed Sidi-Ali (FCT).

Also, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of Dr. Frederick Ekwem, Commissioner, (Imo and Abia); and Dr. Jonah Madugu, Commissioner (Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau).

Meanwhile, the Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to replace one of the members on the Federal Character Commission.

The letter dated May 29, 2020, was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor on Tuesday.

In another letter received by the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari requested the confirmation of Tella Adeniran Rahmon as Resident Electoral Commissioner from Osun State in the Independent Electoral Commission INEC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

