Senate Approves Report on Sale of National Theatre

The Senate has approved the report of its Committee on Culture and Tourism on the sale of the National Theatre and the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

This followed the presentation of the report by Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki during plenary on Thursday at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Gilbert Nnaji from Enugu State had seconded that the Senate should consider the report of the committee on the sale of the two national assets.

In his contribution, Senator Shehu Sani stressed that the report must be taken seriously as a doctrine and manual to preserve the nation’s history.

The lawmakers, thereafter, approved the report.

Following the approval, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, thanked Senator Raji-Rasaki (Ekiti) for the bill.

“We need to ensure that historic monuments do not decay and are maintained adequately,” he said.