Sen. Abbo’s absence stalls trial

The absence of Sen. Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing mother, on Thursday stalled continuation of trial in a Zuba Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Abuja.

Abbo, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial Zone was arraigned on July 8, 2019 for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother, Mrs Warmate Osimibibra

At the resumed hearing, the police counsel, James Idachaba, and the defendant, (Sen. Abbo) were not in Court.

However, one Philip Tumba from the legal department of the FCT Police command told the court that, the prosecution counsel was attending a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police.

Tumba also said there was a letter of adjournment from the police which was filed at the court registry yesterday (Wednesday) but not served on the defence.

Similarly, the defense counsel Mr Isaac Adeniyi apologised for the absence of the defendant adding that he had health challenges.

Adeniyi, who did not object to the prosecution’s request for adjournment, said the dates suggested by the prosecution were not convenient to him.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate Abdullahi Illelah adjourned the matter until Feb. 6 for continuation of trial.