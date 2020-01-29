Sen. Abaribe asks Buhari to resign over rising insecurity

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the security situation in the country.

Senator Abaribe made the call while lawmakers were discussing a motion on national security challenges and calls for restructuring in plenary on Wednesday.

He explained that his call for the President to resign was because he had failed to solve the security challenges in the country, years after Nigerians voted the APC government into power to address it along with the power challenges in the country.

Meanwhile, some other senators have called for the resignation of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and urged President Buhari to remove the service chiefs as they do not have any new ideas in fighting insecurity in the country.

They also condemned the abduction and killings of Nigerians in Plateau State and warned against diving the people along ethnic-religious lines.

Senator Istifanus Gyang, who moved a motion earlier while relying on order 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules, revealed that a total of 27 people were killed on Tuesday in renewed attacks on Kwattas, Ruboi and Marish communities in the state.

He said, “The consequential effects of this defective anti-Plateau narrative have led to the abduction of over six persons – four males and two females.

“Three boys including an undergraduate of the University of Maiduguri were brutally murdered by Boko Haram at close-range gunshots.”

He told the Senate that Nigerians were looking up to it to not only show concern but raise a strong voice in condemning the terror unleashed against them by the activities of Boko Haram and bandits.