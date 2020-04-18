‘Sell Aubameyang to Manchester United’ – ex-Arsenal star

Former Arsenal star, Charlie Nicholas, has urged the club to sell striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to Manchester United if the Red Devils offer £100m.

Aubameyang is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal as his current deal runs out in the summer of 2021.

The Gabon international has drawn the interest of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan in recent weeks.

And Nicholas says the Gunners should cash-in at the right price.

“Van Persie jumped to a massive salary, but Manchester United are not the same caliber as what they were. Would Aubameyang be the cutting edge to them? Man Utd has other issues to address like Arsenal,” Nicholas said as quoted by Express UK.

“If Arsenal were to get £100illion for him to sign for Man United, I would take that. He will make them better, that is why they would pay big.

“Arsenal were the challengers to United for the title, but now neither of them are. Manchester United offer £100m for Aubameyang, sell him.”

Aubameyang has netted 20 goals in 32 games for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this season, with the Gunners languishing in mid-table.