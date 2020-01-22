Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’ debuts at no 1 on Billboard

Selena Gomez earns her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as Rare launches atop the prestige tally.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new Jan. 25-dated chart (where Rare bows at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s websites later today Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Notably, unlike many releases, Rare’s bow was not enhanced by album sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer. However, it did get an assist from sales of many merchandise/album bundles sold via Gomez’s official website, as well as a deluxe CD with bonus tracks available only at Target.

Rare is Gomez’s sixth top 10 album on the Billboard 200 in total — the entirety of her studio efforts (both as a proper solo artist, and those with former backing band The Scene).

The set, which was released Jan. 10 via Interscope Records, was led by the songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” The former became her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, vaulting 15-1 on the list dated Nov. 9, 2019.