Selena Gomez’s Makeup Company to Raise $100 Million for Mental Health Services

Selena Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty has taken to their Instagram to announce the launch of Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday Wednesday, with a plan to raise $100 million to provide mental health services to underserved communities.

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality,” Gomez, who has been open with her mental health struggles, said in a press release. “Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.”

She continued, “Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support.”

Gomez founded Rare Beauty in February with the self-affirming mission that “being rare is about being comfortable with yourself.” The title of the makeup line nods to her third studio album Rare she released at the beginning of the year, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 at the end of January.

“Our goal is ambitious. We want to raise $100 million for mental health in the next 10 years,” said Scott Friedman, CEO of Rare Beauty, per THR. “With the launch of the Rare Impact Fund, we will create one of the largest philanthropic efforts focused on mental health in the world. The funds will go toward increasing access to mental health services, particularly for underserved communities.”

See the statement below:

