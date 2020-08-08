selena gomez

Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building”

Selena Gomez has reportedly been tapped to star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s straight-to-series comedy Only Murders in the Building.

Per THR, the comedy was created and written by Martin and John Hoffman, and follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime who suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Gomez will play the third stranger alongside Short and Martin.

While she will star in the series, Gomez will also exec produce them alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal, making it her latest exec producing gig following Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

We can’t wait!

