Selena Gomez Set to Release New Cosmetics Line, ‘Rare Beauty’

Congratulations to Selena Gomez!

The singer took to her Instagram yesterday to announce the launch of her new beauty brand, Rare Beauty. And from the clip, she is seen trying on different lipstick, eyeshadow and blush swatches, as well as using makeup sponges.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” the star is heard saying in the clip.

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” Gomez continues. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself.”

The brand’s name is a clear nod to Gomez’s recent album, Rare, and the title track, in which the lyrics proclaim, “Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?”

Rare Beauty will launch in North America this summer exclusively at Sephora.

