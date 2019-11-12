selena gomez

Selena Gomez Says People Attacked Her for Gaining Weight

Selena Gomez has spoken up about the challenges she faced during her battle with lupus.

“I experienced that with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” the 27-year-old actress-singer revealed in a new interview for the Giving Back Generation videocast. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

She added that “a combination” of factors contributed to her weight changes, including the medications she is taking for the rest of her life, following a kidney transplant in 2017. “That’s just my truth, I fluctuate,” she added.

And she was disappointed by the unkind comments from body-shamers who spoke about her weight gain at that time. “For me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that,” she said. “That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

