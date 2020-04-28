Selena Gomez thinks Kid Cudi has incredible taste in hip-hop.

The singer recently sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Monday to share her playlist, during which she spoke about what she learned from working with Kid Cudi.

Recall that the duo dropped a collaborative track “A Sweeter Place” at the start of the year, and it strengthened their relationship.

Gomez noted that Cudi introduced her to a lot of female rappers.

“He actually has incredible taste. I think, that’s one of my favorite parts of him. When we hang out he’ll play all kinds of… from Ratatat to… I mean, he’s the one who really has me listening to Da Brat, Missy Elliott, all of these, Eve, all of these female rappers,” she said of Cudi, per Complex.

She continued, “Like, he started to kind of show me a little bit. Even though I already knew. Growing up I can have this idea… the music I grew up with my dad. But to have an appreciation now and see how females… back then it was definitely a lot harder and they also… I mean, they’re royalty.”

