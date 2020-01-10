Selena Gomez drops third studio album, ‘Rare’ [Download]

American singing sensation, Selena Gomez, has released her much-anticipated third studio album titled ‘Rare’.

Selena took to her social media platforms to announce the release of the work with a “thank you” message for everyone who participated on the 13-track project.

“HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it,” a thrilled Serena wrote on IG.

In ‘Rare’, the 27-year-old discusses her journey of moving on and reclaiming independence and strength, while blending it with danceable beats.

The 13-track project, which was released on Friday — more than four years after she delivered her sophomore album ‘Revival’ — includes contributions from 6lack, Finneas, and Kid Cudi.

DOWNLOAD: Rare ⁠— Selena Gomez