Segalink Releases Final Statement on D’banj/ Seyitan Saga, Says Seyitan is not Interested in a Legal Battle

Renowned lawyer, Segun Awosanya has released his final statement on the D’banj/Seyitan rape saga following corroborating with the police that Seyitan was never detained.

The legal luminary in a series of tweets noted that he received a call from Seyitan’s aunt with the alleged victim in the loop and it’s obvious that the agenda for a legal tussle was never Seyitan’s idea but other interested/vested parties.

He went on to state that the families will take it from here on and advised “warring parties to stand down and respect the wishes of the family”.

See tweets below.

, , ,

