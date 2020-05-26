Segalink Announces Independent Action for Recovery Against Wale Jana

Wale Jana has been catching flak in recent times from investors in his Sapphire Scents business but now, things are taking the legal route.

Sega Awosanya of Segalink has released an official statement indicating an Investment Debt and An Independent Action for Recovery to help investors in Sapphire Scents recoup their money.

The development came to be after a pregnant woman called out the entrepreneur for allegedly using fake police men to harass her after allegedly defrauding her. Segalink took up the case thereafter.

According to investigation by Segalink, Jana did not mean to defraud his investors,however, he lacked exit plans and intentionally blocked investors after the business went South.

Revealing that an Investment Debt and An Independent Action for Recovery will be carried out against Wale Jana, Segalink in his press release noted that he would be calling for claims soon and each investor will have the have the opportunity to state his/hers while he works towards getting the capital back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

