It’s safe to say that Don Jazzy is a certified clown.

The record label executive and businessman has released his own video of the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single, ‘WAP’, and it doesn’t fall short of hilarious.

Via Instagram, Don Jazzy shared a 10-second remake of the video with fans where he photoshopped his face on the body of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner.

He went on to capture the ‘very sexy’ clip,

“It’s the eyes for me. #WAP”.

