See Tinubu’s multi-million naira mansion in Ikoyi [Photo]

Online news medium SaharaReporters have captured the aerial view of a multi-million Naira mansion allegedly belonging to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

SR reports that the mansion is located at Queen’s Drive in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A photo of the aerial view of the mansion shows that it is still under construction.

Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State for eight years (1999-2003), and has since emerged as the undisputed godfather in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He is rumoured to be nursing presidential ambition for 2023.

