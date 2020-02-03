See the suicide bomber arrested at Living Faith Church

A yet- to be identified suicide-bomber was on Sunday arrested at Living Faith Church, Sabo, Kaduna.

According to a source who worshipped at the church, the suicide-bomber was found in the church’s toilet while trying to detonate the bomb and was quickly apprehended by the security agents stationed at the church.

It is not yet clear how he made his way into the toilet of the church with the improvised explosive device (IED).

The authorities had since collected and deactivated the device to the shock of worshippers gathered for Sunday service.

The would-be bomber was later whisked away by the police.

More to follow…