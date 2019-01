Last night, Entertainment Weekly hosted a pre-SAG Awards weekend party to celebrate all of this year’s SAG Award nominees

The star-studded party was held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, and some of those who stepped out for the event includes Black Panther stars Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and many more others.

See some of the photos from the party presented by Cadillac, L’Oréal Paris, and PopSockets: