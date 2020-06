The pair of Tobi Bakre and his brother, Femi Bakre, really goof around with each other.

The brothers had a hilarious banter after the older Femi, posted a tweet via his Twitter handle.

New dad, Femi Bakre had written;

“The sound of raindrops hitting the roof is therapeutic”.

Being the ever goofball, the former Big Brother Naija housemate had replied,

“Na kpan una dey use? Modern roof no dey too sound na”.

Femi playfully replied, “Silly boy” to his brother’s retort.

