See the Full Trailer for the Drake-Produced ‘Euphoria’ Series Starring Zendaya

HBO has finally shared the much-anticipated trailer for Euphoria, an original series executive produced by Drake and Future the Prince.

Per Complex, the story is:

Based on an Israeli teen drama of the same name, Euphoria is centered on a group of teenagers who navigate through high-school as they deal with substance abuse, sexuality, relationships, and social media. The ensemble cast is lead by Spider-Manactress Zendaya, who portrays a teenage drug addict named Rue.

And this two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives fans a closer look at the series’ themes, as it follows Rue attempts to change her life alongside a new friend named Jules.

Euphoria series premieres June 16.

See the trailer below: