See the Full Length Trailer of Play Network’s Rattlesnake

The full length trailer of the newest film from Play Network Studios, Rattlesnake the Ahanna Story has been released.

The movie which is a remake of the 90s classic of the same title will be out in cinemas come November 13, 2020.

Rattlesnake, The Ahanna Story is directed by Ramsey Nouah and stars Nollywood heavyweights like Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara, Tobi Baker, Bucci Franklin, Chinyere Winfred and many more.

The movie is the second production by Play Network Studios after its successful remake of another classic, Living in Bondage.

Check out the official trailer of Rattlesnake below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

