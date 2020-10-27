See the Full Length Trailer of Play Network’s Rattlesnake

The full length trailer of the newest film from Play Network Studios, Rattlesnake the Ahanna Story has been released.
The movie which is a remake of the 90s classic of the same title will be out in cinemas come November 13, 2020.
Rattlesnake, The Ahanna Story is directed by Ramsey Nouah and stars Nollywood heavyweights like Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara, Tobi Baker, Bucci Franklin, Chinyere Winfred and many more.
The movie is the second production by Play Network Studios after its successful remake of another classic, Living in Bondage.
Check out the official trailer of Rattlesnake below.
View this post on Instagram
This is the story of a young man who lived through injustice and inequality; one day, he had enough. For Ahanna and the Armadas – the decision to steal the life they wanted was righteous; but everyone knows that two wrongs don't make a right. Mark your calendars – The Armadas have gotten their hands on the National cake and this time, it's going to the people! From the makers of Living In Bondage, we bring you the most anticipated movie of the year – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story. Starring Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara, and others. Play Network Studios presents Rattlesnake: the Ahanna Story, directed by Ramsey Nouah. In cinemas nationwide November 13th, 2020.