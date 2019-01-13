See the First Photos From “Men in Black: International”

The first photos from Men in Black: International, the fourth installment of the alien-busting film franchise, featuring Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are finally here.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Thompson plays Agent M and Hemsworth is Agent H. Thompson. And this film follows the story of Agent M who, as a child, she had an encounter with the MIB and then dedicated herself to joining their ranks. Here, agents M and H investigate a case in the Sahara.

Hemsworth’s Agent H is known among the Men in Black as one of the best ever to don the suit, but MIBI finds him falling on hard times. Liam Neeson plays High T, the head of the MIB’s London bureau. And Emma Thompson plays the agent who takes a chance on Tessa Thompson’s Agent M and sends her to London.

See the photos below:

Em (Tessa Thompson) meets High T (Liam Neeson) in MIB London in Columbia Pictures’ MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
Chris Hemsworth (H) with Em (Tessa Thompson) in Marrakech in Columbia Pictures’ MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) in London’s MIB Headquarters in Columbia Pictures’ MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
Emma Thompson (Agent O) in her office in Columbia Pictures’ MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
Chris Hemsworth (H) with Em (Tessa Thompson) in Marrakech in Columbia Pictures’ MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
Tessa Thompson, Director F. Gary Gray and Chris Hemsworth watch playback on the set of Columbia Pictures’ MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
Concept art from Columbia Pictures’ MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.

