See the Epic Exchange Between Alex Asogwa and a Fan

Alex Asogwa looks to be one happy-go-lucky fellow but she’s not afraid to serve it hot to those deserving.

The former BIg Brother Naija housemate shared beautiful videos of herself on Instagram and gave a brief description of her origin alongside.

Alex, 24, had written about her place of birth, Enugu and then migrating to Lagos when she was just 7 years old.

“Happy Sunday from a proud Enugu girl. Nsukka to be precise. Former Enugu colliery hospital at New Market along Milken road”, she had written, describing her birthplace.

“Moved to Lagos at 7 years but I can never forget where I come from”.

A troll however felt she was more privacy to details about Alex Asogwa’s life than Alex herself and stated that the aspiring filmmaker only moved to Lagos after her time at the BIg Brother Naija show.

She was quick to gather the troll together with her epic reply;

“Here we go again with another human knowing my life story more than the story’s owner”, she replied.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

