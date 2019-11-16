See the American Man who adopts surname of his Nigerian Wife

An American man has caused a stir after he took to social media to announce that he has adopted the surname of his Nigerian wife, Ekundayo.

Howard Sueing III Ekundayo, an Engineering Manager at Netflix, tweeted earlier in the week that he had recently got married to a Nigerian woman, identified as Bukky Ekundayo and he was changing his surname to hers, so they could pass it on to their children.

He tweeted,

I recently got married! I’m replacing my birth surname/suffix (Sueing III) with @SimplyBukks‘s (Ekundayo) so that we can pass it on to our future children. “Ekundayo” means “to turn tears to joy” in Yoruba. (sic)”

Howard has already changed his name on Twitter to reflect his new surname.

It’s a brave new world, isn’t it?

