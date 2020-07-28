See Tania Omotayo’s Epic Reply to Trolls Insulting Her Daughter and Parents

Tania Omotayo is over being the bigger person and letting trolls have their way.

The Ziva Lagos boss to her Instagram Live to respond to people who have made it a point of duty to drag her one year old daughter, Sarai and her parents.

Tania who is mixed race shared the hurtful things written about her daughter concerning her darker skin tone and African hair texture unlike Tania who has more Eurocentric features.

One of the trolls also alleged that the mother of one was possibly the product of ‘runs’, suggesting that her Caucasian father and Nigerian mother did not get married.

In her response, 29-year-old Tania Omotayo read the trolls for days for daring to drag an innocent child because of their warped perception. She also stated how miserable a person must feel to wish discord on another person’s happy home after one of them suggested that her marriage wouldn’t survive.

The fashion entrepreneur shared pictures from her parents’ wedding in 1988 to further educate these ignorants that she is a product of a love and  marriage between two people who are still together.

