See Simi and Adekunle Throw Jabs at Each Other

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Simi and Adekunle are sure a fun couple who lavishly throw jabs at each other when there’s need for it.

The parents to daughter,  ‘Deja took to  Twitter to shade each other with Adekunle Gold throwing the first punch.

He tweeted;

‘Should  I post a picture if you when I met you?”

Simi had responded with an epic shade, replying;

“When we met, he was still editing himself lapping Rihanna and co”.

She followed it with; “Lol. Should I munch it fb msg?? Talmbout “you are a rockstar girl”. Pick it battles wisely AG Baby”.

