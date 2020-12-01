See photos, reactions as white man joins Nigerian Police Force

Social media has exploded with reactions after photos of a white man wearing the Nigeria Police uniform hit the internet.

The man, whose name is yet to be ascertained, is reported to have married a Nigerian and relocated to the country several years ago.

He became a citizen after spending several years in Nigeria and welcomed two kids, a boy and a girl.

Photos of the man in police uniform were shared online, and many Nigerians, baffled by the development, reacted on social media.

It is understood that he is said to be the first white man to join the force.

See photos and reactions below…

