See Photos of hooded gunmen who attacked Makinde in Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released photographs of the gunmen in police uniform who invaded the hotel where Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, lodged in Lokoja, Kogi State.

In a thread of tweets via its official Twitter handle, Nigeria’s leading opposition party condemned the attack and fingered the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the mastermind.

PDP tweeted:

“PDP berates the @OfficialAPCNg for sending armed thugs to invade the venue of the meeting of its leaders, including Oyo State Governor @seyiamakinde and the PDP candidate, @_musawada, in Lokoja on Friday.

“The party says that several hooded @OfficialAPCNg thugs, armed with automatic rifles and other dangerous weapons, invaded the venue of the meeting which had Governor @seyiamakinde, Engr. @_musawada, his running mate, Hon. Samuel Aro, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, @officialKolaO, as well as other party chieftains in attendance.

“It took the resistance of the security personnel attached to Governor @seyiamakinde to save the situation, which would have turned calamitous, as the people of Kogi who were around the venue were already poised for a stiff confrontation.

“The @OfficialPDPNig says the @OfficialAPCNg ought to have known by now that their reliance on thugs and violence cannot thrive, as the people are ready to defend their state in this election.

“The party therefore urges in the Inspector General of @PoliceNG, Mohammed Adamu to caution the @OfficialAPCNg as well as put every measure in place to check the activities of APC’s thugs so as to ensure a hitch free, transparent and credible election on Saturday.

“The @OfficialPDPNig calls on the people of Kogi state to remain alert and resolute in their determination to assert their will despite the machinations designed to undermine their spirit at the election.

“It also states that Nigerians should hold the @OfficialAPCNg and Governor Yahaya Bello responsible should any harm whatsoever befall any @OfficialPDPNig member during the period of the election.”

See photos below…