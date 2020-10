A candle light vigil was held in Toronto, Canada, for the fallen heroes of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Since the tragic event of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Nigerians in diaspora have continued #endsars protest on behalf of comrades back home.

The emotional candle light vigil held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and pictures from the event have hit social media.

Below are some of the shots from the scene of the memorial vigil.

