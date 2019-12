Sandra Ikeji, sister to leading Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji had earlier in the month announced that she plans to break a record with her 200 bridal train.

The beautiful event planner had her traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday at her home town in Owerri, the Imo State capital, and the event was star-studded as expected.

Check out photos from the wedding ceremony, referred to as Igbankwu, in eastern Nigeria.