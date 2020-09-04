See photo of ritualist caught in the act in Anambra

Luck ran out for a ritualist after he was caught in the act recently in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The state police command nabbed the suspect, Ogbonna Nwankwo, a native of Ihite town in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State as he was about to kill his victim.

The 41-year-old suspect had lodged at Dollar Inn Motel in Ihite where he met the unsuspecting victim, Bella Joseph, aged 29 who was residing at the motel.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, the suspect attempted to remove the victim’s breast after stabbing her with knife, causing her intestine to come out before his eventual arrest.

“On the 2/9/2020 at about 8:am, there was a report of attempted murder of one Bella Joseph, ‘f’ aged 29 years and residing at Dollar Inn Motel Ihite in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State by lodger one Ogbonna Nwankwo ‘m’ aged 41 years of Ihite town in the same LGA,” Mohammed said.

“Suspect allegedly attempted to murder the lady inside the motel room by stabbing victim with a knife on her stomach and tried to cut off her right side breast using same knife probably for ritual purpose thinking she was dead before he was apprehended following her shout for help which attracted attention of the motel manager.

“Consequently, scene was visited by Police operatives attached to Umunze division and the victim rushed to specialist hospital Nnewi for treatment

“The suspect who was seriously manhandled by angry mob and beaten to stupor was equally arrested by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment under police guard.”

Mohammed said a blood-stained knife was recovered from the scene, adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang has ordered that the case be escalated for speedy prosecution.

