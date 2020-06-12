See Luna’s Adorable Note to Chrissy Teigen After Breast Implants Removal

Luna Stephens, the daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend is such a sweetheart.

The adorable 4-year-old left the cutest notes for Mum, Chrissy following surgery to get rid of her breast implants.

The notes which the model shared on Instagram read,

“Have fun pulling your boobies out. Love, Luna” and the other said “Bye boobies”.

The cookbook author captioned the post,

“Surgery went perfectly! So so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least”, revealing she already underwent surgery.

Chrissy Teigen revealed several weeks ago that she was over her breast implants and planned on taking them out.

