See Luna’s Adorable Note to Chrissy Teigen After Breast Implants Removal

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on See Luna’s Adorable Note to Chrissy Teigen After Breast Implants Removal

Luna Stephens, the daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend is such a sweetheart.

The adorable 4-year-old left the cutest notes for Mum,  Chrissy following  surgery to get rid of her breast implants.

The notes which the model shared on Instagram read,

“Have fun pulling your boobies out.  Love,  Luna” and the other said “Bye boobies”.

The cookbook author captioned the post,

“Surgery went perfectly! So so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least”, revealing she already underwent surgery.

Chrissy Teigen revealed several weeks ago that she was over her breast implants and planned on taking them out.

,

Related Posts

Toke Makinwa Speaks on the Rigours of Dating After Being Single for Long

June 12, 2020

Dwyane Wade Celebrates Transgender Daughter on Pride Day

June 12, 2020

Fans Launch Petition to Keep Beyonce Away from Black Panther 2

June 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply