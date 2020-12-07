See first round fixtures of 2020/21 CAF Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the fixtures for the first round of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup after the preliminary round was concluded at the weekend.
According to the continental football body, the first-leg matches will be played 22 and 23 December 2020, and second leg 5,6 January 2021.
Nigeria’s Rivers United – the country’s only representatives at the competition – will travel to Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa for the first leg tie.
See complete fixtures below…
Tevragh-Zeina, Mauritania vs RS Berkane, Morocco
Renaissance, Chad vs ES Sétif, Algeria
USGN, Niger vs JS Kabylie, Algeria
TAS Casablanca, Morocco vs ESAE, Benin
ASC Diaraf, Senegal vs FC San Pédro, Cote d’Ivoire
Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Egypt vs Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia
Al Ittihad, Libya vs Pyramids, Egypt
US Monastir, Tunisia vs Al Ahli Tripoli, Libya
Namungo, Tanzania vs El Hilal El Obeid, Sudan
Sagrada Esperança, Angola vs Orlando Pirates, South Africa
AS Kigali, Rwanda vs KCCA, Uganda
NAPSA Stars, Zambia vs UD Songo, Mozambique
Bravos do Maquis, Angola vs DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo
Al Amal Atbara, Sudan vs Salitas, Burkina Faso
Green Eagles, Zambia vs Coton Sport, Cameroon
Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa vs Rivers United, Nigeria
The 16 winners of the two-leg first-round matches advance to the play-off round, where they will be joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.