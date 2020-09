A few days ago, Kunle Afolayan’s oldest daughter, Eyiyemi celebrated her fifteenth birthday with her father revealing that all she wanted was a daddy and me photoshoot.

Her filmmaker dad obliged her request and has shared the lovely images from the daddy and daughter shoot alongside other photos from the birthday celebration.

Eyiyemi who shares a striking resemblance with her father’s elder sister and actress, Moji Afolayan, was a radiant figure in the pictures posted.

Check them out below.

