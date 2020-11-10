See BBNaija’s Laycon Reaction After Fan Gifts Him Sex Toy for Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina

The reaction of BBNaija winner, Laycon was nothing short of hilarious after he discovered he had been gifted a sex toy by one of his fans.

The rapper and singer who shared a video of himself unboxing some of the gifts he received for his birthday on Sunday, November 8, 2020, couldn’t hide his shock after discovering a co*k ring amongst the gifts.

Laycon who received a Mercedes Benz and fully furnished studio amongst other gifts from his fans, the Icons, admitted that he had no idea how to use the ring and requested that his fans come to his aid.

Watch his hilarious reaction below.

