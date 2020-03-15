See 24-year-old man accused of raping a goat

The Ekiti State Police Command has paraded a 24-year-old man identified as Sunday Ogaji in Ado-Ekiti, for allegedly having sex with a she-goat.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, said the suspect committed the offence on March 4 at about 2:30 pm.

The CP, in a statement made available to reporters in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, said: “One Ogaji Sunday of Bashiri, Ado-Ekiti, was caught having carnal knowledge of a she-goat inside one uncompleted building at Owode Quarters of Basiri, Ado-Ekiti.

“On receipt of the information, Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives swung into action and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from the angry mob.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the alleged crime and said that was his second time of having carnal knowledge of an animal. Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody undergoing investigation.”

The Command also paraded Adeyiwola Sola, Michael Oladipo and Ogunlade Samuel Abbey, for alleged rape and cultism.